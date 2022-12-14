Lighting up the Magic Valley : The best Christmas Lights to see this Christmas

There’s one thing that the Magic Valley undeniably gets right during the holiday season: Christmas light displays.

Going out to see Christmas lights could be considered one of the best ways to enjoys the holiday season. Here are some of the best displays this season to help you continue to enjoy your holiday season:

Casperson Family Christmas Lights at First Federal Park

Max Casperson, who passed away in April, would put on his own Christmas lights display down his street. What started as a tribute to America after 9/11, turned into an annual holiday tradition that many locals looked forward to.

Since Casperson’s passing, his family, First Federal Bank and the city of Twin Falls have come together to help his lights live on by putting on the display at First Federal Park.

The lights will be on from 5-11 p.m. through the holidays.

Orton Botanical Garden

Another popular display of lights is put on by the Orton Botanical Garden. It’s free of charge to see the lights, though they do ask of a donation of $5 per person or $15 per family if possible.

Downtown Twin Falls

One of the more obvious, yet over-looked displays can be found downtown. Whether that’s City Park where the trees are filled with lights, at the downtown Commons where the city Christmas tree is lit or the streets where local businesses have decorated themselves.

Twin Falls Living Nativity

Though the living nativity isn’t necessarily a light display, it’s still a great Christmas display to go see during the holidays. The event allows the public to walk through the nativity. They will also have live animals that will be apart of the experience.

The nativity will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 at 1267 Madrona Street N. Entrance is free, though they do ask for a donation of canned food that will be donated to local food pantries.