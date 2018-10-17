TWIN FALLS — As part of the Twin Falls Public Library’s five-program series celebrating science and technology nonfiction, “The Shallows" by Nicholas Carr will be explored at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
The presentation in the library program room, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls, is free. The last book of the series will be featured Nov. 7.
Carr's claim that the internet has shortchanged our brain power is a major issue dividing his critics. Is he correct? Many bought into his argument about the neurological effects of the internet, but the more expert among them — Jonah Lehrer, for one — cited scientific evidence that such technologies actually benefit the mind.
The author looks to neurological science to gauge the organic impact of computers, citing experiments that contrast the neural pathways built by reading books versus those forged by surfing the internet where portals lead from one text, image or video to another while the brain is bombarded by messages, alerts and feeds. This glimmering realm of interruption and distraction impedes the sort of comprehension and retention that deep reading engenders, Carr asserts.
In the end, Carr offers a thought-provoking investigation into people's relationship with technology — even if he offers no easy answers.
Sets of the series books are available for checkout from the library. Participants do not need to be library cardholders, although those interested in signing up for a new card are encouraged to do so.
For more information, call the reference desk at 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
