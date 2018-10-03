TWIN FALLS — As part of the Twin Falls Public Library’s five-program series celebrating science and technology nonfiction, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot will be explored at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10.
The presentation in the library program room, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls, is free. The series will continue every other Wednesday through Nov. 7.
From a single, abbreviated life grew a seemingly immortal line of cells that made some of the most crucial innovations in modern science possible. And from that same life and those cells, Rebecca Skloot has fashioned — in “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” — a moving story of medicine and family, of how life is sustained in laboratories and in memory.
Henrietta Lacks was a mother of five in Baltimore, a poor African American migrant from the tobacco farms of Virginia, who died from a cruelly aggressive cancer at the age of 30 in 1951. A sample of her cancerous tissue, taken without her knowledge or consent, as was the custom then, turned out to provide one of the holy grails of mid-century biology: human cells that could survive — even thrive — in the lab. Known as HeLa cells, their stunning potency gave scientists a building block for countless breakthroughs, beginning with the cure for polio.
Meanwhile, Henrietta’s family continued to live in poverty and frequently poor health. Their discovery decades later of her unknowing contribution — and her cells’ strange survival — left them full of pride, anger and suspicion.
For a decade, Skloot doggedly but compassionately gathered the threads of these stories, slowly gaining the trust of the family while helping them learn the truth about Henrietta. With their aid, she tells a haunting story that asks the questions: Who owns our bodies? Who carries our memories?
Sets of the series books are available for checkout from the library. Participants do not need to be library cardholders, although those interested in signing up for a new card are encouraged to do so.
For more information, call the reference desk at 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
