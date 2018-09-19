TWIN FALLS — As part of the Twin Falls Public Library’s five-program series celebrating science and technology nonfiction, “Animals in Translation” by Temple Grandin will be explored at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26.
The presentation in the library program room, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls, is free. The series will continue every other Wednesday through Nov. 7.
“Animals in Translation” speaks in the voice of a woman who emerged from the other side of autism, bringing with her a message about how animals think and feel. Grandin’s professional training as an animal scientist and her history as a person with autism have given her a unique perspective.
Autistic people can often think the way animals think. In fact, Grandin and co-author Catherine Johnson see autism as a kind of way station on the road from animals to humans — putting autistic people in the perfect position to translate “animal talk.” Grandin is a faithful guide into that world — exploring animal pain, fear, aggression, love, friendship, communication, learning and, yes, even animal genius.
Sets of the books are available for checkout from the library. Participants do not need to be library cardholders, although those interested in signing up for a new card are encouraged to do so during September — National Library Card Sign-Up Month.
For more information, call the reference desk at 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
