TWIN FALLS — This fall, the Twin Falls Public Library will present a five-program series celebrating science and technology nonfiction in conjunction with the Magic Valley Arts Council, the Idaho Commission for Libraries, the Idaho Humanities Council and the Institute for Museum and Library Services. The series entitled “The Humanity of Science and Technology” will be offered as part of the statewide discussion series “Let’s Talk About It.”
The presentations, which are free to the public, will start at 6:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 12 in the library program room, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. They will continue every other Wednesday through Nov. 7.
The five books selected for this theme’s series are: “A Briefer History of Time” by Stephen Hawking; “Animals in Translation” by Temple Grandin; “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot; “The Shallows” by Nicholas Carr; and “The Botany of Desire” by Michael Pollan.
These books explore the what-ifs, the whys and why nots of science and technology from a humanities perspective. Spanning topics from proto-human remains to time machines to e-books, the readings are sure to spark interesting discussions of how science and technology affect our quality of life and our understanding of what it means to be human.
Sets of the five books are available for checkout from the library. Participants do not need to be library cardholders, although TFPL encourages those interested to sign up for a new card during September — National Library Card Sign-Up Month.
For more information, call the reference desk at 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
