TWIN FALLS — As part of the Twin Falls Public Library’s five-program series celebrating science and technology nonfiction, “Botany of Desire” by Michael Pollan will be discussed at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
The free presentation will be in the library program room, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. This will be the last book of the series.
Michael Pollan’s bestselling book has been described by one reviewer as a “don’t-wanna-put-it-down unspooling of the socio-political, economic and historical forces that led to the cultivation of four crops.” The author is part botanist/backyard gardener/historian/journalist.
In his introduction, Pollan tells us he reversed the notion that we elect to plant this or that crop and posits the question, “Did I choose to plant these potatoes, or did the potato make me do it?” He decided both statements are true, and he explains that his book “is as much about the human desires that connect us to these plants as it is about the plants themselves.” Accordingly, he constructs each of his four chapters around a specified “desire”: the apple for sweetness, the tulip for beauty, marijuana for intoxication, and the potato for control.
Sets of the series books are available for checkout from the library. Participants do not need to be library cardholders, although those interested in signing up for a new card are encouraged to do so.
For more information, call the reference desk at 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
