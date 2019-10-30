TWIN FALLS — The finale for the public library’s popular reading and discussion series, Let’s Talk About It, will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. This year’s theme has been “Growing Older, Growing Wiser.”
The last session will investigate “The Women of Brewster Place” by Gloria Naylor. In her heralded first novel, Gloria Naylor weaves together the stories of seven women living in Brewster Place — a bleak-inner city sanctuary — creating a powerful, moving portrait of the strengths, struggles and hopes of black women in America. Vulnerable and resilient, openhanded and openhearted, these women forge their lives in a place that both threatens and protects — a common prison and a shared home.
You have free articles remaining.
Pick up the book or get more information from the reference desk at the library. Call 208-733-2964, Ext. 200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.