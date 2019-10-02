{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The public library’s popular reading and discussion series, Let’s Talk About It, will continue at 6:30 p.m. every other Wednesday from Oct. 9 through Nov. 6 at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.

This year’s theme is “Growing Older, Growing Wiser.”

The schedule is as follows:

Oct. 9 — “Jackalope Dreams” by Mary Clearman Blew. The departed men in her life still have plenty to say to Corey. Her father, a legendary rodeo cowboy who punctuated his lifelong pronouncements with a bullet to his head, may be the loudest. But in this story of Montana — a story in which the Old West meets the new and tradition has its way with just about everyone — it is Corey’s voice we listen to.

Oct. 23 — “The Stone Angel” by Margaret Laurence. Hagar Shipley, age 90, tells the story of her life and in doing so, tries to come to terms with how the very qualities which sustained her have deprived her of joy. Mingling past and present, she maintains pride in the face of senility while recalling the life she led as a rebellious young bride and later as a grieving mother. Laurence gives us in Hagar a woman who is funny, infuriating and heartbreakingly poignant.

Nov. 6 — “The Women of Brewster Place” by Gloria Naylor. In her heralded first novel, Gloria Naylor weaves together the stories of seven women living in Brewster Place — a bleak-inner city sanctuary — creating a powerful, moving portrait of the strengths, struggles and hopes of black women in America. Vulnerable and resilient, openhanded and openhearted, these women forge their lives in a place that both threatens and protects — a common prison and a shared home.

Pick up a set of the books or get more information from the reference desk at the library. Call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.

