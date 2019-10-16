TWIN FALLS — The public library’s popular reading and discussion series Let’s Talk About It will continue at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and Nov. 6 at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.
This year’s theme is “Growing Older, Growing Wiser.”
The remaining schedule is as follows:
- Oct. 23 — “The Stone Angel” by Margaret Laurence. Hagar Shipley, 90, tells the story of her life and in doing so, tries to come to terms with how the very qualities which sustained her have deprived her of joy. Mingling past and present, she maintains pride in the face of senility while recalling the life she led as a rebellious young bride and later as a grieving mother.
- Nov. 6 — “The Women of Brewster Place” by Gloria Naylor. In her heralded first novel, Gloria Naylor weaves together the stories of seven women living in Brewster Place — a bleak-inner city sanctuary — creating a powerful, moving portrait of the strengths, struggles and hopes of black women in America. Vulnerable and resilient, openhanded and openhearted, these women forge their lives in a place that both threatens and protects — a common prison and a shared home.
Pick up a set of the books or get more information from the reference desk at the library. Call 208-733-2964, Ext. 200.
