TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council will present Let’s Talk About It — a series of book summary talks this fall.
- Sept. 11 — “The Memory of Old Jack” by Wedell Berry. Old Jack, born just after the American Civil War and dying in contemporary times, spends one beautiful September day in Port William — his home since birth — remembering. The story tells of the most searing moments of Old Jack’s life, particularly his debt to his sister Nancy and her husband Ben Feltner — Old Jack’s model of what an honorable manhood might be.
- Sept. 25 — “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom. Maybe it was a grandparent or a teacher or a colleague. Someone older, patient and wise who understood you when you were young and searching, helped you see the world as a more profound place, gave you sound advice to help you make your way through it. For Mitch Albom, that person was Morrie Schwartz. He rediscovered Morrie in the last months of the older man’s life. Knowing he was dying, Morrie visited with Mitch in his study every Tuesday, just as they used to in college. Their rekindled relationship turned into one final class — lessons in how to live.
- Oct. 9 — “Jackalope Dreams” by Mary Clearman Blew. The departed men in her life still have plenty to say to Corey. Her father, a legendary rodeo cowboy who punctuated his lifelong pronouncements with a bullet to his head, may be the loudest. But in this story of Montana — a story in which the Old West meets the new and tradition has its way with just about everyone — it is Corey’s voice we listen to.
- Oct. 23 — “The Stone Angel” by Margaret Laurence. Hagar Shipley, age ninety, tells the story of her life and in doing so, tries to come to terms with how the very qualities which sustained her have deprived her of joy. Mingling past and present, she maintains pride in the face of senility while recalling the life she led as a rebellious young bride and later as a grieving mother. Laurence gives us in Hagar a woman who is funny, infuriating and heartbreakingly poignant.
- Nov. 6 — “The Women of Brewster Place” by Gloria Naylor. In her heralded first novel, Gloria Naylor weaves together the stories of seven women living in Brewster Place — a bleak-inner city sanctuary — creating a powerful, moving portrait of the strengths, struggles and hopes of black women in America. Vulnerable and resilient, openhanded and openhearted, these women forge their lives in a place that both threatens and protects — a common prison and a shared home.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, or to become a Magic Valley Arts Council member, call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.