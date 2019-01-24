Let’s Dance: Local dance studios grow as art takes hold in Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS — Instructors say there's never been a better time to become a dancer.
Some aspiring dancers hope to make a living at the age-old art; others love the unique feeling of freedom it offers. From hip-hop to ballet to tap dance, young dancers are stretching the limits of creativity, letting go of their inhibitions and finding the courage to express themselves on the dance floor.
It's a chance to tell their authentic stories, to rebel against societal rules and to become the best versions of themselves. The lessons they learn in the studio are not just about technique; they are life lessons that build character, confidence and courage.
For this story, teenagers from 12 to 16 shared their experiences of performing myriad styles of dance at different studios. Three teachers further illuminated the process that their students go through on their journey. Their genders and ages vary, their country of origins span the map, and they all bring different levels of experience to the dance floor.
The Atwoods – From over the ocean to the dance floor
Two siblings share an intimate connection with dance as Asian-American dancers in the Magic Valley — the teenagers are students of hip-hop instructor Keesha Olander, and one is completely deaf.
Zhangsgui Atwood was born without the ability to hear. She can’t hear instructions. She can’t hear questions. She can’t hear music.
Zhangsgui uses observation to mirror the movements.
The 14-year-old explains that she can feel the vibrations — but that's what she thinks people want her to say, says her adoptive mother. She doesn’t need to hear the music, Alice Atwood said. Zhangsgui mirrors her teacher’s movements with impeccable precision.
“Before I adopted her, I saw a video of her dancing in China,” her mother said. “I thought that she could hear, but I found out that she is just observant. I have not put anything in front of her that she can’t tackle and accomplish.”
The petite girl’s jet-black hair is held in a ponytail so it doesn’t obscure her vision when she is dancing. She is quiet and shy; she offers a reserved wave when she meets someone new.
"People think I can’t dance because I’m deaf, but I’ve done it so much that I feel capable of taking any challenge," she said.
Zhangsgui arrived from the Hunan province when she was eight. She sometimes appears frustrated at the difficulty of communicating. But her eyebrows are expressive — and if her hands aren't signing, her expression says everything she can’t.
Zhangsgui's brother Qiansunya came to America 11 years ago from Mongolia. Qiansunya, a swimmer, keeps his head freshly shaved so he can compete at his true passion.
The thin 13-year-old boy is reserved and appears uncomfortable as a translator. He learned American Sign Language to communicate with Zhangsgui and felt obliged to bridge the gap between his sister and her dance instructor.
“I started dancing to sign for my sister,” Qiansunya said. “I’ll keep coming back. It’s fun and expressive.”
Although the two came from different families and different countries, they've created an unbreakable bond, their identities entwined as siblings and dancers. When Zhangsgui and Qiansunya dance, they express themselves in new ways and with new energy.
Olander choreographed the Miami Heat Dancers and has performed with both Kanye West and the Pussycat Dolls. She returned to her hometown to raise her son and now teaches community classes with the College of Southern Idaho.
She's excited to teach the Atwood siblings because of their dedication to learning the craft. She's been able to build a relationship with her students — with no exchange of words — through dance.
Olander says she hasn’t been this inspired by dancers in a long time.
“They’ve sparked something in me,” she said. “Dance leaves an open door to communicate.”
The local studio scene
The dance community has grown significantly in the 25 years that Julie Wright-Leggett has owned and operated Julie’s Jazzworks Dance Studio, one of Magic Valley’s strongholds. Her students have advanced to become CSI Golden Girls, Utah Jazz dancers and even proprietors of their own dance studios in Idaho, Utah, Colorado and Nevada.
Some of Wright-Leggett’s dancers were born in the Magic Valley; some have traveled across oceans. Some have left home and returned, and others haven’t yet had the chance to explore the world.
When she started, there were only three studios in town. Now, Twin Falls has eight unique dance studios, all with different styles such as belly dancing or clogging. Gyms are also offering dance classes as an alternative form of working out.
“The first year I had 40 students; the next year I had 80,” Wright-Leggett said. “I think it has to do with the growth of the town.”
At Jazzworks, the studio strives to “build bodies and strengthen character,” she said. While classes require discipline and proper technique, its instructors focus on teaching kindness and teamwork, making their approach a character-building experience. Class options include jazz, tap, ballet, hip-hop, tumbling and pointe.
Ovation Performing Arts has two locations in downtown Twin Falls, one above the Orpheum Theatre and one on Main Street East, offering dance/tumbling, hip-hop, ballet and combo classes to young protégées. The company strives to “enhance dancer’s technical abilities, provide them with community performance opportunities and connect them to innovative choreographers.” Private lessons in tap, acro/tumble, ballet, lyrical, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, musical theater and audition prep, along with theater classes, round out its offerings.
When Ovation dance instructor Kiah Carpenter hears a song, she pictures the movement of dancers in her head. She holds these dream routines in her mind until she meets the right dancers who can bring them to life.
The Nielsen School of Dance has been a leader in dance education in Magic Valley since 1957. Offering pre-ballet, jazz, tap, lyrical and hip-hop, the studio boasts five-time national dance team champions. Its small class sizes allow young dancers to shine.
The family-run studio strives to “inspire a love and passion for the art of dance,” in all students, said Kim Nielsen, director of the program. Nielsen joined the team three decades ago and has helped shape the rich history of the studio. Kim’s wife, Pam, and daughter Jazlyn are key instructors and choreographers there.
Freedom to express
Dance walks a fine line between art and sport. There are dancers who are attracted to the athletic ability in the sport, and dancers who are focused on movement as an art form. At times, their dreams and emotions can manifest on the dance floor because of physical capabilities developed in the studio and their creative vision.
When Carpenter started college, she studied forensic biology but couldn’t help feeling trapped by the career she was pursuing. The idea of spending her time in an office was nothing short of torture, she said.
Carpenter abandoned the safety net of being a scientist and turned to dance. The dance floor was different — being on a dance floor meant total freedom.
She went on to become a member of the CSI Golden Girls at the College of Southern Idaho and received her bachelor's of art in dance from Columbia College Chicago. Now, she is the director of Ovation Dance at Ovation Performing Arts.
Free to be silly
“I feel like the best version of myself when I’m dancing,” Carpenter said. She hopes to engender this sentiment in her students, and foster in them the passion for expression inherent in the craft.
It helps that she has students who aren’t afraid to be themselves, she said.
Her 12-year-old student Cooper Wiggin isn’t afraid to look a little silly.
Cooper's sense of humor is at the forefront of his personality. He has started acting, but he has a dash of self-awareness that makes him seem older than his years, evident in remarks like “I like to sing, but it’s more of a car thing.” He is funny without trying to be.
Cooper started dancing at eight.
"It all started when I saw my younger sister dancing, and I thought to myself that it looked like so much fun," he said. Now, he studies five forms of dance: acro, ballet, hip-hop, company and jazz/tap.
“He’s always positive,” Carpenter said. “He’s got a great energy that makes it easier to teach.”
Cooper was nervous that other kids would tease him when he started dancing, but he learned to shrug off the fear and embrace what he can do — and who he can be — when performing.
“You learn things about yourself through dancing,” Carpenter said. “You learn about personal boundaries.”
When teaching, Carpenter puts an emphasis on her students understanding the art form. It’s OK if they don’t like a routine, but they have to be able to articulate why they don’t connect with a piece.
“I try to teach my students that it’s OK not to like a dance,” Carpenter said. “But just like any other art form, they have to tell me why. There’s a complexity with it. It gets them thinking about dance in a new way.”
Despite the light-hearted and self-aware nature that Cooper carries, he is ready to tackle heavier storytelling in his routines.
“The excitement and adrenaline of performing in front of people is what I like,” he said. “There’s a lot of showing off with performing. I feel like there’s something about it that makes me want to keep doing it.”’
A legacy to live up to
Jazlyn Nielsen-Wilson learned to dance shortly after she learned to walk. Dancing is her family's legacy.
Her grandmother started the Nielsen School of Dance and now Nielsen-Wilson continues the family tradition. She isn't afraid to mix contemporary moves with classic tap dancing — a style that has faded in popularity.
“Lots of competitions we go to don’t do tap,” Nielsen-Wilson said. “The judges get excited when they see something they haven’t seen yet.”
Nielsen dance student Eliana Perotto, 16, is more confident in herself than ever. She’s been dancing since she was seven years old, and she has grown more self-assured since then. But her true pride shines when she is surrounded by a group.
The art of tap dancing is one that Perotto hopes to continue.
“I feed off the energy of the group,” she said. “You find different potentials within yourself when you are in a group.”
After a long day at school, the average dance student logs two hours each night in practice, but dancers interviewed for this story don’t see it as work.
The dance community in Twin Falls is growing significantly, offering dancers a unique chance to express and challenge themselves. This process demands a decent investment of time, overcoming physical limitations, dedication and courage. Natural outcomes include: team building, athletic ability, artistic freedom and a boost in confidence.
The common thread in these performers — young or old — is the love of dance, an art form that serves as a personal sanctuary. Despite their differences, the dancers strongly believe dance has made their lives better.
TWIN FALLS — A few Magic Valley dancers and their instructors shared their thoughts about their art in a Q&A with the Times-News:
