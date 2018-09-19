KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ fall season will begin with a timely art history lecture by Kristin Poole, artistic director at the center and recipient of the 2018 Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts.
Poole’s presentation, “Artists as Agitators and Changemakers,” will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
The lecture is one of the first events associated with “We the People: Protest and Patriotism,” the center’s upcoming Big Idea project.
Art is a potent language that can agitate, provoke, excite and motivate. Since the onset of modernism through the contemporary moment, some artists have positioned themselves as agents of societal change — challenging social boundaries, exposing injustice and pushing for change. This lecture will explore the various methods and mechanisms that artists have used to activate change and celebrate a few artists whose work has had lasting impact.
“The lecture will look at some of history’s most successful provocateurs and the arts’ crucial role as a lens through which we see ourselves and the society we are part of,” Poole said in a statement.
Tickets are $10 for SVCA members and $12 for nonmembers and are available by calling 208-726-9491 or at sunvalleycenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.