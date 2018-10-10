KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present a lecture by art historian Elaine French at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum, titled “Ambrogio Lorenzetti’s Allegory of Good and Bad Government: 14th-Century Ideas With Relevance Today.”
At the beginning of the 14th century, the Italian city of Siena was governed by a group of nine wealthy merchants known as the Nove. While not a democratic or participatory form of governance, this oligarchy gave Siena a period of stability and prosperity that encouraged the production of remarkable works of art — some of which had explicit political import.
In Siena’s Palazzo Pubblico, the walls of the Nove’s meeting room were adorned with a series of three extensive fresco panels painted by Ambrogio Lorenzetti. These works, collectively known as the “Allegory of Good and Bad Government,” provided moral lessons in governing and embodied the new civic humanism of the era. The ideas about government that Lorenzetti conveyed in his murals still resonate today.
Elaine French received a bachelor’s degree in art history from Wellesley College and a master’s degree from San Jose State University. She wrote her master’s thesis on a 13th-century Sienese manuscript illuminator. French also holds a Ph.D. from Stanford University in education psychology.
Tickets are $10 for SVCA members and $12 for nonmembers — available by calling 208-726-9491 or at sunvalleycenter.org.
For more information, call the number or email information@sunvalleycenter.org or go to the website.
