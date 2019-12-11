TWIN FALLS — Local author Jutta Maria Kosielowsky has released her second book, “Miles & His Unlikely Family.”
The book tells the story about a young boy connecting with nature and discovering the importance of animals. Kosielowsky was a geriatric nurse in Germany before moving to the U.S. in 1993. Now living in Twin Falls, she hopes to open a no-kill animal shelter.
Kosielowsky will have a book signing event on Jan. 18 at Barnes and Noble, 1239 A Pole Line Road E. in Twin Falls. The book is available at Barnes and Noble and at Amazon.
Times-News: What inspired you to write this book?
Kosielowsky: I wanted to raise money to create a no-kill shelter. My house is on the market and I have not been able to sell it yet. I'm trying desperately to open a no-killer shelter here in Twin Falls, Filer or Jerome for our stray cats, dogs and other animals.
Times-News: What's the book about?
Kosielowsky: Miles loses both his parents but is lucky enough to have animals as his allies and friends. They live at the edge of the forest and throughout the years, Miles grows up and learns many traditions taught by the animals.
Times-News: What do you hope readers keep in mind with your book?
Kosielowsky: My passion always will be animals. They are innocent souls that need to be protected from cruelty.
