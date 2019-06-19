HAILEY — Join Elise Stelling as she teaches students the ancient art of jewelry making through wire wrapping from 6 to 9 p.m. June 27 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts., 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. The class is appropriate for ages 16 and older.
The cost is $45 for center members and $55 for non-members. To register, go to sunvalleycenter.org.
Students will be introduced to basic wire-wrapping materials and learn versatile techniques which will become the foundation for any wire-wrapping project. Each student will leave the class with a finished copper woven pendant necklace. Then, experiment with your new wire wrapping skills at home to make necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more.
To learn more about Elise Stelling, go to elisestellingjewelry.com.
