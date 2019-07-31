TWIN FALLS — No matter how high up, there is always an impact when someone falls.
Whether it’s from a playground or jumping from a cliff into a body of water, the body will feel that slam back onto the Earth.
It seems impossible to let go and embrace the fall even if there is a net beneath you.
But the new deceleration net at Gemstone Climbing is a way to gain the courage to let go and let yourself fall — and then feel nothing from the impact.
Darren Jeffrey, the owner of the ATS Team that designs the American Ninja Warrior courses, designed the first deceleration net for a rock climbing gym. Normally, jumping into a net would be dangerous and needs proper training but Jeffrey designed a net that distributes the force in a way where the person falling feels nothing at all.
The deceleration net will be at Gemstone Climbing until Aug. 31. It allows climbers to practice climbing higher routes without ropes.
Jeffrey pitched the idea to Gemstone Climbing after hearing that the gym was ADA compliant. He has been rock climbing since the 1980s and wants to constantly push the technology and resources of rock climbing.
“The best compliment I got is that it is ‘terrifyingly awesome’,” Jeffrey said. “I think falling could be looked at in different ways.”
As rock climbing is becoming a more mainstream sport, the technology has had to change, said Hailey Barnes, the general manager of Gemstone Climbing. The net is another way to introduce people to different aspects of rock climbing.
The net helps build situational awareness and is a great training exercise for climbers who need to dyno, leaping from one rock to another.
“This is another piece that opens it up to people,” Barnes said. “Climbers learn to trust the systems that help them climb. They learn to trust a rope. This is a similar concept. It helps remind ‘I’m going to be OK.’”
The highest point above the net is 38 feet above the ground and is an archway that isn’t accessible to younger climbers. Jeffrey hopes that the net helps build confidence in younger climbers to brave any path and know that they will be safe.
Gemstone Climbing owner Don Campbell was the first to try falling onto the net.
The staff has fallen into the net in all sorts of different positions to see if there were any concerns for types of falls. No injuries were had, but everyone said their racing hearts after the fall clearly didn’t get the memo that everything was OK.
