HAILEY — As part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts Big Idea Project "At the Table: Kitchen as Home," teens are invited to ponder cookies as art in a class with Virginia McConnell of Canuck Cookies. Enjoy the fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey. The cost will be $10.
Students will learn a basic sugar cookie recipe plus different piping, flooding and decorating techniques with royal icing. The class will begin with mixing and rolling out sugar cookie dough, then learning alterations to the recipe for gluten-free, chocolate and ginger cookies. At the end of the class, each student will have time to design and create a dozen cookies to take home for friends and family.
Pre-registration is required. Go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10329687?mc_cid=0e6bf1803b&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.
