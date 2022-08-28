Laughs abound during the Pulse Comedy Showcase

Lk Avelar, left, and Ramon Guzman laugh during the Pulse Comedy Showcase on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at The Lamphouse Theater downtown in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Improv players entertain more than 60 people at The Pulse Comedy Showcase on Friday evening, Aug. 26, 2022, at The Lamphouse Theater in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
An improv group create skits during the Pulse Comedy Showcase on Friday evening, Aug. 26, 2022, at The Lamphouse Theater downtown in Twin Falls. One of the members acts like a dinosaur while another takes pictures.
