HAILEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will offer Sense of Place: Landscapes with Frances Ashforth from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 and 11 at 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey. This class is part of the center’s visual arts exhibition Mirage: Energy, Water and Creativity in the Great Basin. The cost will be $225 for SVCA members and $275 for non-members.
This two-day class will explore landscape through various mark-making techniques. Hands-on instruction will introduce participants to a recycled and recyclable polypropylene paper made from re-purposed scraps and trimmings called Yupo which works beautifully with pencil, ink and acrylic. Working from memory and the landscape itself, participants will create landscapes that define their own sense of place.
Frances Ashforth is a practicing artist whose memory-based observations are gleaned from time spent studying all that is around her on land and water. Ashforth works in different mediums including drawing, printing and painting. She hopes her work, simple memories on paper, will instill the desire to respect and remember what the land continues to give us in all its variety, grit and beauty.
Ashforth’s work has been shown in print biennials and shows in Boston, Atlanta, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin as well as in galleries in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Ireland and Canada. Her prints have been shown in at the Painting Center in New York City, the International Fine Print Dealers Association Print Fair, the Art on Paper Fair and the Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts Blackburn 20/20. Museums in New York State, Arkansas and Massachusetts have shown her work as well as many galleries across New England. For more information, go to francesbashforth.com or waterandwords.net.
To register, go to bit.ly/2I6sQL3.
