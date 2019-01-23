TWIN FALLS — The Magichords would like to present 100 voices singing the national anthem in barbershop four-part harmony for the College of Southern Idaho basketball game at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 in the CSI gym.
For the first time, ladies are invited to sing in the chorus. Anyone old enough to sing is welcome.
To gather 100 singers, the Magichords ask you to recruit your singing friends — church choir or other groups — and your online friends and ask them to pass the information on.
There will be rehearsals at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 and 12 downstairs in the First Christian Church on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Shoshone Street North, Twin Falls. Music will be provided for you to learn your part.
Singers need to be at the CSI gym by 4 p.m. on game day for a run-through and other logistics. Meet in the large exercise room to the left of the main entrance lobby. You and a significant other will be admitted free for the evening by identifying yourselves as Magichords.
For questions, call Rich Russell at 208-420-6909 or Bob Parkinson at 208-404-1194 or any member of the Magichords.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.