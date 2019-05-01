BLISS — The 25th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America will make a stop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Oxbow Diner, 199 U.S. 30. Former NASCAR driver and racing analyst Kyle Petty will lead about 250 riders across 11 states on this nine-day trek.
The motor brigade of celebrities, motorcycle enthusiasts and support vehicles will raise money to send children to Victory Junction — a camp for kids with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.
Celebrity riders include NASCAR legends Richard Petty, Harry Gant, Hershel McGriff and Donnie Allison; current NASCAR driver David Ragan; former F1, Champ Car and NASCAR driver Max Papis; former NFL greats and Heisman Trophy winners Herschel Walker and George Rogers; NBC Sports personalities Krista Voda, Rutledge Wood and Rick Allen and more.
While at the event, you can take part in autograph sessions and photo opportunities with the celebrity riders as well as contribute to the ride’s “Small Change. Big Impact.” program.
For more information, call 208-352-1079 or email oxbowdiner@gmail.com.
