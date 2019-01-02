KETCHUM — Emmy and Tony awards-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will perform Jan. 26 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center.
Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voice-over and stage. She has performed to sold-out audiences across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and the Royal Albert Hall. In 2015, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In 1999, Chenoweth won a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” and in 2004, she was nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked.” Chenoweth was nominated for two Emmy Awards and a People’s Choice Award for her acting on “Glee.”
In 2009, the star received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies.” Also that year, she wrote a candid comedic chronicle of her life so far, “A Little Bit Wicked,” which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.
In 2014, Chenoweth released a CD and DVD of her own live concert performance, “Kristin Chenoweth: Coming Home.” She released “The Art of Elegance,” her first album of American Songbook classics, in 2016. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Current Jazz and Traditional Jazz charts and at No. 1 on Amazon’s Vocal Pop chart.
Chenoweth is currently working on her next album, set for release in 2019. She is set to star as Madeline in the upcoming musical comedy “Death Becomes Her,” an adaptation of the 1992 film directed by Robert Zemeckis.
To buy tickets, call 208-721-8947 or go to theargyros.org or visit the venue box office.
