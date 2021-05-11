 Skip to main content
Kimberly High School choir to perform renowned composer Daniel E. Gawthrop's new music
Kimberly High School choir to perform renowned composer Daniel E. Gawthrop's new music

The words are of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. And, for the first time, "The Spirit of Poetry" will be performed Tuesday to the music of famed composer Daniel E. Gawthrop.

The Spirit of Poetry

Famed composer Daniel Gawthrop speaks to choir students about his composition, 'The Spirit of Poetry,' Monday at Kimberly High School.

Kimberly High School music director Matt Belliston asked the composer — one of only a handful in the nation who makes a living composing contemporary classical music — to create a musical piece for the school's chamber choir.

Belliston envisioned something musical for the spring, something that "supports new growth and the beauty of the earth," he said.

Gawthrop jumped at the chance and knew Longfellow's words fit the bill.

“I’ve always been interested in what is going on musically in communities,” he told the Times-News. “I’ve always felt there was more potential for community choral groups.”

Gawthrop had lived in Twin Falls for several years — somewhat under the radar — before starting his choral group, The Choir Guys, in September 2019. Belliston, also somewhat new to the area, joined The Choir Guys and found the living legend directing the men's group.

Making music

“I performed his music in college,” the 2016 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University said.

Belliston called the director after he saw his name on Facebook; he couldn’t believe it was the same man whose work he had admired for years.

“Daniel Gawthrop, the composer?” Belliston asked the 71-year-old composer over the phone. He once missed the chance to work with Gawthrop about a decade ago and wasn't going to let this opportunity go to waste. 

Attendance of both The Choir Guys and the Kimberly High School choir suffered during the pandemic, so the two music professionals are anxious to bring the world premiere of Gawthrop's evocative music to Longfellow's poem.

"I love his music," Belliston said. "What makes his music stand out, is that he takes the text and matches it so well with a melody.

"I really like how the rhythm of the text goes with the melody. His harmonies bring out a lot of color and texture."

The Spirit of Poetry

Jacob Shepherd sings with his peers during rehearsal for 'The Spirit of Poetry' on Monday at Kimberly High School.

Belliston's students agree.

"It makes me feel my calm," choir member Emily Johnson said during Monday's rehearsal where Gawthrop played the piano so Belliston could direct the choir.

Gawthrop was pleased to heard Longfellow's words put to his own music for the first time.

"The Spirit of Poetry" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

There is a quiet spirit in these woods,

That dwells where’er the gentle south-wind blows;

Where, underneath the white-thorn, in the glade,

The wild flowers bloom, or, kissing the soft air,

The leaves above their sunny palms outspread.

With what a tender and impassioned voice

It fills the nice and delicate ear of thought,

When the fast ushering star of morning comes

O’er-riding the gray hills with golden scarf;

Or when the cowled and dusky-sandaled Eve,

In mourning weeds, from out the western gate,

Departs with silent pace! That spirit moves

In the green valley, where the silver brook,

From its full laver, pours the white cascade;

And, babbling low amid the tangled woods,

Slips down through moss-grown stones with endless laughter.

And frequent, on the everlasting hills,

Its feet go forth, when it doth wrap itself

In all the dark embroidery of the storm,

And shouts the stern, strong wind. And here, amid

The silent majesty of these deep woods,

Its presence shall uplift thy thoughts from earth,

As to the sunshine and the pure, bright air

Their tops the green trees lift. Hence gifted bards

Have ever loved the calm and quiet shades.

For them there was an eloquent voice in all

The sylvan pomp of woods, the golden sun,

The flowers, the leaves, the river on its way,

Blue skies, and silver clouds, and gentle winds,

The swelling upland, where the sidelong sun

Aslant the wooded slope, at evening, goes,

Groves, through whose broken roof the sky looks in,

Mountain, and shattered cliff, and sunny vale,

The distant lake, fountains, and mighty trees,

In many a lazy syllable, repeating

Their old poetic legends to the wind.

And this is the sweet spirit, that doth fill

The world; and, in these wayward days of youth,

My busy fancy oft embodies it,

As a bright image of the light and beauty

That dwell in nature; of the heavenly forms

We worship in our dreams, and the soft hues

That stain the wild bird’s wing, and flush the clouds

When the sun sets. Within her tender eye

The heaven of April, with its changing light,

And when it wears the blue of May, is hung,

And on her lip the rich, red rose. Her hair

Is like the summer tresses of the trees,

When twilight makes them brown, and on her cheek

Blushes the richness of an autumn sky,

With ever-shifting beauty. Then her breath,

It is so like the gentle air of Spring,

As, front the morning’s dewy flowers, it comes

Full of their fragrance, that it is a joy

To have it round us, and her silver voice

Is the rich music of a summer bird,

Heard in the still night, with its passionate cadence.

Want to hear Longfellow put to music?

The Kimberly High School Choir will perform "The Spirit of Poetry" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the L.A. Thomas Gymnasium, 137 Center St. W. in Kimberly. Admission is free.

