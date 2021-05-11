Kimberly High School choir to perform renowned composer Daniel E. Gawthrop's new music

There is a quiet spirit in these woods,
That dwells where'er the gentle south-wind blows;
Where, underneath the white-thorn, in the glade,
The wild flowers bloom, or, kissing the soft air,
The leaves above their sunny palms outspread.
The words are of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. And, for the first time, "The Spirit of Poetry" will be performed Tuesday to the music of famed composer Daniel E. Gawthrop.
Kimberly High School music director Matt Belliston asked the composer — one of only a handful in the nation who makes a living composing contemporary classical music — to create a musical piece for the school's chamber choir.
Belliston envisioned something musical for the spring, something that "supports new growth and the beauty of the earth," he said.
Gawthrop jumped at the chance and knew Longfellow's words fit the bill.
“I’ve always been interested in what is going on musically in communities,” he told the Times-News. “I’ve always felt there was more potential for community choral groups.”
Gawthrop had lived in Twin Falls for several years — somewhat under the radar — before starting his choral group, The Choir Guys, in September 2019. Belliston, also somewhat new to the area, joined The Choir Guys and found the living legend directing the men's group.
“I performed his music in college,” the 2016 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University said.
Belliston called the director after he saw his name on Facebook; he couldn’t believe it was the same man whose work he had admired for years.
“Daniel Gawthrop, the composer?” Belliston asked the 71-year-old composer over the phone. He once missed the chance to work with Gawthrop about a decade ago and wasn't going to let this opportunity go to waste.
Attendance of both The Choir Guys and the Kimberly High School choir suffered during the pandemic, so the two music professionals are anxious to bring the world premiere of Gawthrop's evocative music to Longfellow's poem.
"I love his music," Belliston said. "What makes his music stand out, is that he takes the text and matches it so well with a melody.
"I really like how the rhythm of the text goes with the melody. His harmonies bring out a lot of color and texture."
Belliston's students agree.
"It makes me feel my calm," choir member Emily Johnson said during Monday's rehearsal where Gawthrop played the piano so Belliston could direct the choir.
Gawthrop was pleased to heard Longfellow's words put to his own music for the first time.