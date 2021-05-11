Kimberly High School choir to perform renowned composer Daniel E. Gawthrop's new music

“I performed his music in college,” the 2016 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University said.

Belliston called the director after he saw his name on Facebook; he couldn’t believe it was the same man whose work he had admired for years.

“Daniel Gawthrop, the composer?” Belliston asked the 71-year-old composer over the phone. He once missed the chance to work with Gawthrop about a decade ago and wasn't going to let this opportunity go to waste.

Attendance of both The Choir Guys and the Kimberly High School choir suffered during the pandemic, so the two music professionals are anxious to bring the world premiere of Gawthrop's evocative music to Longfellow's poem.

"I love his music," Belliston said. "What makes his music stand out, is that he takes the text and matches it so well with a melody.

"I really like how the rhythm of the text goes with the melody. His harmonies bring out a lot of color and texture."

Belliston's students agree.

"It makes me feel my calm," choir member Emily Johnson said during Monday's rehearsal where Gawthrop played the piano so Belliston could direct the choir.