Kids have chance to create fun art and learn something new

Introduce your children to printmaking, leather tooling, wood burning and more at the annual Kids Art in the Park.
The Magic Valley Arts Council is accepting registration for the 29th annual Kids Art in the Park. The half day of fine arts workshops will be July 25 in Twin Falls City Park. Preregistration ends Friday.
“Kids Art in the Park is a fantastic opportunity to get kids outside and engage in expressing their creativity,” said Melissa Crane, marketing and sales director for the arts council. “Creative expression helps us express and cope with our feelings, develop mental growth by trying new things and exploring new ideas and new ways of thinking, which helps us become better problem solvers. Plus, it is just a lot of fun.”
Kids Art in the Park is open to children ages 3 to 14. Last year just more than 300 children attended.
There is an $8 registration fee that allows participants to select three workshops designed specifically for their age group. Materials are provided. Register at MagicValleyArtsCouncil.info/kidsartinpark.
Preschool children will be enrolled in Happy Hands and enjoy: Painting with Nature, Bark Rubbing and Nature Bracelets. Students in kindergarten through seventh grade will have the chance to take a workshop in beading, clay works, dance, drawing, music, painting, printmaking or sculpture. Students in grades five through seven will also be offered leather tooling and wood burning workshops.
Workshops are planned and instructed by artists and teachers with an emphasis on exploring the educational aspects of the arts, the council said in a statement. Workshops include visual, performing, literary and musical art forms.
“We always encourage good hygiene practices but this year we’ll be extra diligent,” Crane said. “We are encouraging people who are unwell to stay at home and those who attend to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.”
