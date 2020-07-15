Kids have chance to create fun art and learn something new

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Introduce your children to printmaking, leather tooling, wood burning and more at the annual Kids Art in the Park.

The Magic Valley Arts Council is accepting registration for the 29th annual Kids Art in the Park. The half day of fine arts workshops will be July 25 in Twin Falls City Park. Preregistration ends Friday.

“Kids Art in the Park is a fantastic opportunity to get kids outside and engage in expressing their creativity,” said Melissa Crane, marketing and sales director for the arts council. “Creative expression helps us express and cope with our feelings, develop mental growth by trying new things and exploring new ideas and new ways of thinking, which helps us become better problem solvers. Plus, it is just a lot of fun.”

Kids Art in the Park is open to children ages 3 to 14. Last year just more than 300 children attended.

There is an $8 registration fee that allows participants to select three workshops designed specifically for their age group. Materials are provided. Register at MagicValleyArtsCouncil.info/kidsartinpark.