KETCHUM — The city of Ketchum invites residents to celebrate past achievements, share what the city is doing and have a voice in creating its future. The second annual A Fair on the Square will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ketchum Town Square. Food, refreshments, music and activities for kids will be part of the fun.
The event will provide an opportunity to recognize some of the progress the city has made based on what was heard from the community at last year’s fair. The city will seek input on its plans for a new fire station, the creation of affordable housing on the city hall site, e-bikes on the bike path and the city’s sustainability efforts. Future housing opportunities, sidewalk improvements, additional recreation opportunities and events and other suggestions will help the city prioritize for the upcoming year.
Free children’s activities will include a 30-foot climbing wall, face painting, balloon animals and arts and crafts with Daisy’s Workshop. DJ Jens Peterson will provide the music. Local food and beverage will be available for purchase. Leroy’s Ice Cream will be open for business.
