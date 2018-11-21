Try 3 months for $3

KETCHUM — The city of Ketchum invites artists to apply for an interactive sculptural installation on the city’s Fourth Street Heritage Corridor. The selected artwork will provide viewers with an interactive experience that reflects the historic character of the city. It will become a permanent part of the city’s art collection.

Artists may submit up to ten images of existing artwork. Three artists or artist teams will be selected through a jury process by the Ketchum Arts Commission and asked to submit proposals — each receiving a $500 stipend.

The call is open to all artists and has a submission deadline of 5 p.m. Dec. 3. For information on the submission process, go to ketchumidaho.org/arts.

The finalist will be selected on March 5 and will receive $25,000 to complete the project; that amount includes artist fee, design, materials, fabrication, shipping and installation. The interactive piece will be displayed next summer.

Ketchum’s Heritage Corridor spans four blocks which have been improved with wider sidewalks, benches, trees, chess tables, bike racks and rotating art installations. The new art piece will provide interactive art year-round to the community and its visitors.

