KETCHUM — The Ketchum Arts Commission is seeking experienced professional dance artists for its 2019 performance-art exhibition taking place at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 in Ketchum Town Square.

Dancers will be paid $3,000 for performance and artist fees, plus per diem and lodging for one night. The selected dance group’s performance and music must be appropriate for all ages.

The call is open to all artists. Applicants must submit dance resumes, a brief description of the proposed project and up to four images of the group.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 1. For detailed information on the submission process, go to ketchumidaho.org/arts

This summer performance is a free family-friendly event. Local food and drink will be available, and Leroy’s Ice Cream shack will be open for business.

