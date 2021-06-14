Ketchum chooses two sculptures for 2021 Art on Fourth

KETCHUM — Two sculptures are in place on Fourth Street as part of the city’s fourteenth annual Art on Fourth program. Artists were selected in a juried process by the Ketchum Arts Commission. Artists receive an honorarium of $2,500.

A natural piece, Minced Oaths, by Portland, Oregon's, Anthony Heinz May, has been installed on the corner of Fourth and Main streets.

"My public sculptures present nature in gridded and rearranged forms as a visual interpretation of how nature is inundated by human interaction," May said. "I upcycle dead/dying trees felled by storms or human stewardship and reconstruct their form as caught in technological interruption.”

Snowy Owl, a ceramic clay piece by Loveland, Colorado, artist Stephen Landis, has been placed in Town Square. Although he works in several mediums, such as bronze, plaster, wood and concrete, he chose ceramic clay for this piece as it perfectly supports the movements and fluctuations of his creative process.

“The Arts Commission has found incredibly talented artists for this year’s exhibition,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “I am happy to see people out and about and able to enjoy Art on Fourth.”

The Ketchum Arts Commission organized and curated the exhibit. A printable and live walking map with more detailed information on Art on Fourth, Art in City Hall and the Arts Commission’s other projects will be available mid-summer online at ketchumidaho.org/bc-kac. The sculptures will be on view through fall.

