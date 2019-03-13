TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA will offer a week-long kids camp during Spring Break. It will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25 to 29 at the YMCA, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls.
The camp, titled “Hippity Hop, We Don’t Stop,” will be available to children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
“In our day camp, children are in a welcoming environment where they will experience a feeling of belonging while building relationships, developing character and discovering their potential. We really encourage parents to give their children the gift of camp to keep them active and engaged when school is not in session,” Leslie Flores, YMCA child care and youth programs coordinator, said in a statement.
YMCA campers will have a chance to participate in swimming, sports, outside activities — weather permitting, making an Easter basket, an Easter egg hunt, a field trip to Skateland and more.
The cost is $105 for YMCA members and $140 for non-members for the week. There is a daily price available of $30 for Y members and $40 for non-members. Through the help of donations made to the YMCA’s annual campaign, financial assistance is available for those who qualify. The YMCA day camp is also ICCP eligible.
Campers are asked to bring a refillable water bottle, swim attire, a towel, a snack and lunch if attending all day. They should wear closed-toed shoes.
If there is a need to arrive earlier, or for more information, call Flores at 208-733-4384, ext. 102, or email leslie@ymcatf.com.
