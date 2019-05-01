Daily
Twin Falls
Karaoke, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, at Klover Klub Lounge, 402 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Wednesdays
Twin Falls
Karaoke, 7 p.m. at the 55 Windbreak, 1749 Kimberly Road. No cover.
Karaoke, 9 p.m. at Log Tavern, 401 Fourth Ave. W. No cover.
Thursdays
Twin Falls
Karaoke, 7 p.m. at the 55 Windbreak, 1749 Kimberly Road. No cover.
Fridays
Twin Falls
Karaoke, 9 p.m. at Log Tavern, 401 Fourth Ave. W. No cover.
Burley
Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the 610 Club, 1054 Overland Ave. No cover.
Rupert
Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Blue Room, 613 Fremont Ave. No cover.
Kroakers Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Melody Bar, 502 Sixth St. No cover.
Saturdays
Twin Falls
Karaoke, 7 p.m. at the 55 Windbreak, 1749 Kimberly Road. Also karaoke on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. No cover.
Burley
Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the 610 Club, 1054 Overland Ave. No cover.
Declo
Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Big Kahuna, 9 E. Main St. No cover.
Eden
Karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight at Bills Trophy Club, 170 W. Wilson Ave. (Changes to Friday when there is a band on Saturday; call to verify or come anyway). No cover.
Rupert
Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Blue Room, 613 Fremont Ave. No cover.
Karaoke Corner is published on the first Wednesday of each month. Send submissions to ramona@magicvalley.com.
