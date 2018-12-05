Try 1 month for 99¢

Daily

Twin Falls

Karaoke, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, at Klover Klub Lounge, 402 Main Ave. N. No cover.

Wednesdays

Twin Falls

Karaoke, 9 p.m. at Log Tavern, 401 Fourth Ave. W. No cover.

Fridays

Twin Falls

Karaoke, 9 p.m. at Log Tavern, 401 Fourth Ave. W. No cover.

Burley

Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the 610 Club, 1054 Overland Ave. No cover.

Rupert

Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Blue Room, 613 Fremont Ave. No cover.

Kroakers Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Melody Bar, 502 Sixth St. No cover.

Saturdays

Burley

Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the 610 Club, 1054 Overland Ave. No cover.

Declo

Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Big Kahuna, 9 E. Main St. No cover.

Eden

Karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight at Bills Trophy Club, 170 W. Wilson Ave. (Changes to Friday when there is a band on Saturday; call to verify or come anyway). No cover.

Rupert

Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Blue Room, 613 Fremont Ave. No cover.

Karaoke Corner will be published on the first Wednesday of each month. Send submissions to ramona@magicvalley.com.

