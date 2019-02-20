Try 1 month for 99¢
Junior Patrons Circle

The Junior Patrons Circle will host an evening exhibition tour Feb. 28.

 COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Art’s Junior Patrons Circle will host a free tour of the current exhibit, “At the Table: Kitchen as Home,” from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb 28 at the museum, 191 Fifth St. E. Dr.

Courtney Gilbert, curator of visual arts, will give a short guided tour through the exhibit to start the night off.

Enjoy complimentary cocktails courtesy of sponsor Party Animal Vodka. You get to try your hand as a mixologist for the evening. Experts will share secrets to creating craft cocktails using Party Animal Vodka.

“At the Table: Kitchen as Home” examines the central role of the kitchen in shaping memories, families and social lives.

