KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Art’s Junior Patrons Circle will host a free tour of the current exhibit, “At the Table: Kitchen as Home,” from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb 28 at the museum, 191 Fifth St. E. Dr.
Courtney Gilbert, curator of visual arts, will give a short guided tour through the exhibit to start the night off.
Enjoy complimentary cocktails courtesy of sponsor Party Animal Vodka. You get to try your hand as a mixologist for the evening. Experts will share secrets to creating craft cocktails using Party Animal Vodka.
“At the Table: Kitchen as Home” examines the central role of the kitchen in shaping memories, families and social lives.
