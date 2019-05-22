KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts Junior Patron’s Circle will host a free after-hours exhibition tour of “Unraveling: Re-imagining Colonization in the Americas” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. Curator of visual arts Courtney Gilbert will give a short guided tour through the exhibit at 7:15 p.m. to start the night off.
The history of the colonization of the Americas has traditionally been taught as a straightforward story of European conquest of indigenous cultures and expansion across territories already settled by native peoples for millennia. What does this linear history omit? What are the possibilities for re-imagining or re-interpreting colonial history from the indigenous point of view? This project revisits the colonization of the Americas, offering alternative perspectives and narratives based in both fact and in fiction, including some rooted in the Wood River Valley.
Attendees must be 21 and older.
