{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — JuMP Company will perform "Newsies" at 7 p.m. June 19 to 22 and at 2 p.m. June 22 at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and younger and are available from any cast member, at Kurt's Pharmacy or at the door.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments