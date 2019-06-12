TWIN FALLS — JuMP Company will perform "Newsies" at 7 p.m. June 19 to 22 and at 2 p.m. June 22 at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and younger and are available from any cast member, at Kurt's Pharmacy or at the door.
