TWIN FALLS — JuMP Company will perform “Alice in Wonderland, Jr.” at 7 p.m. Feb 21 to 23 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 in Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students — available from any cast member, at the Magic Valley Arts Council Box Office or at Kurt’s Pharmacy.
