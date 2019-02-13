Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — JuMP Company will perform “Alice in Wonderland, Jr.” at 7 p.m. Feb 21 to 23 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 in Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students — available from any cast member, at the Magic Valley Arts Council Box Office or at Kurt’s Pharmacy.

