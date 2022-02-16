Joining forces: Two groups working together to put on a spooky musical

TWIN FALLS — The time has come: After a delayed start, two theater groups have joined forces to put on a show.

Tickets are now available for “The Addams Family – A New Musical,” a joint production of the Dilettante Group of the Magic Valley and the College of Southern Idaho Theater Department.

The Dilettante Group put on a small production of “The Addams Family” six years ago as an extra show with a smaller cast. It was such a hit that more people wanted in on the project.

Director Lori Henson said that last year they decided to do “The Addams Family” as their big show, but due to COVID numbers rising and affecting theater groups throughout the Magic Valley, they were forced to put it on hold.

New CDC guidelines for COVID has made it easier to put the production together now because not as many people were out at the same time, Henson said.

Henson has been the director of the Dilettantes since 1999, with this production being her 18th show. She said jokingly “the reason I love directing is that it means I don’t have to audition. But no, I love directing because I get to be a part of each character in a way, while also getting to be a part of all these amazing actors.”

Since becoming the director, she has been able to turn the group into a family affair, with her husband, Troy, who is a past president adviser, and her daughter Madison, who is choreographing the upcoming production.

Along with bringing her family into the group, she has been able to partner with Shane Brown, who has been director of theater at CSI for the last eight years. Henson said that before partnering with him and CSI, the group would always perform there at the Fine Arts building. So when Brown and she talked about partnering, it just made sense. Now that they are working together, it makes other things easier, such as storing their props and set pieces there, not having to rent the stages, and having extra help from the CSI theater students.

Henson said Brown is such a good influence on the theater students by encouraging them to continue to do community theater even after they are done with school.

“Working with the Dilettantes has been an amazing experience for CSI Theater Department,” Brown said. “Pooling our resources is making for a stronger production for the community.”

According to both Brown and Henson, the best part of the two theater groups working together is the collaboration between the younger and older generations of actors.

“It’s been great for the actors, being able to give these students a chance to learn from some of the more experienced actors from the community, while giving those older actors a chance to feel young again,” Henson said.

“It gives our students a chance to work with professionals and amateurs from the community,” Brown said. “This gives the students not only more experience but the opportunity to learn the craft from local professionals.”

“Theater is all about community, and any chance to collaborate enhances us all,” he said.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m., March 3-5, and at 2 p.m., March 5-6 at the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $15 with assigned seating and are available at tickets.csi.edu, by calling 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Box Office.

