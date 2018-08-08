KETCHUM — The Sawtooth Botanical Garden and the Idaho Native Plant Society will hold a midsummer wildflower walk to the beautiful mountain meadows of Apollo Creek.
Participants should meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the garden, four miles south of Ketchum, and will return by 4 p.m. Carpooling from garden will be encouraged to help reduce the group’s environmental footprint.
Botanist Lisa Horton and friends expect to see 30-40 species including columbine, mountain bluebell, sego lily, penstemon, sorrel, paintbrush, lupine, wild onion and more.
The five-mile round-trip hike starts at 7,400 feet elevation — rated easy to moderate — to some of the area’s most diverse and spectacular habitats.
Some walks are appropriate for children age seven and older, accompanied by an adult. Leave dogs at home. Walks are free and happen rain or shine. Participants should bring appropriate outerwear, sturdy walking shoes, water, sunscreen, a hat and lunch.
For more information, call 208-726-9358 or go to sbgarden.org.
