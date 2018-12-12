KETCHUM — Former Secretary of State John Kerry will discuss his new memoir, “Every Day Is Extra,” from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave.
Lecture Hall doors will open at 3:15 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served.
Kerry’s latest book, released this fall, shares a candid account of a life of public service, including his distinguished military service in the Vietnam War, 28 years as a U.S. Senator, a run for president as the Democratic nominee in 2004 and as Secretary of State in the Obama administration.
Through the telling of his personal story, Kerry provides remarkable insights into some of the most pivotal moments and powerful personalities of the past 50 years of American history. This library program will provide a special opportunity for members of the public to hear him elaborate on those insights and personal stories in a conversational setting. He will also answer questions from the audience and sign books after the program.
“Secretary Kerry and Teresa Heinz Kerry are inspirational leaders around the world and also right here in the Wood River Valley, where they have a long history,” Executive Director Jenny Emery Davidson said in a statement. “Not only is he a prestigious leader on a global stage, we know that he is also a formidable athlete in our Idaho mountains.”
The program will be live streamed at comlib.org. Books will be available for purchase from Chapter One Bookstore at the library at the time of the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.