Joe Mama's Car Show commemorates founder Joe Skaug's love of classic cars

Obsessed with classic cars? Then don’t miss the 2021 Joe Mama’s Car Show on Saturday at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park, formerly known as North Park, in Jerome.
The 23rd annual event, one of the largest car shows in Idaho, returns this year without its founder, Joe Skaug, who died June 16 at 80.
“Joe’s family is still involved,” said Nicole Rowley, an active member of the Joe Mama board. “We’re making this his commemorative year.”
Either Joe’s wife or son will present the Founder’s Award trophy on Saturday, Rowley said.
“We’re going to put Joe’s first car on the plaque.”
Typically, between 400 and 600 classic-car owners register for the event every year, Rowley said. People come from all over the West to compete.
Between 3,000 to 5,000 people attend each year, hoping to see their dream car and to chat and reminisce with car owners.
“It’s free, family fun,” she said.
Joe Mama's Car Show is "a chance for people to come relax, have a good time and be part of our show.”
The event kicks off Friday evening with “Show and Shine” at Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome, where anyone can show off their car. After the judging, cars will travel in a caravan to the Jerome County Fairgrounds to watch a rib-eating contest for car show competitors.
Registration for Joe Mama’s show starts at 6 a.m. Saturday at ICCU Park on East Main Street. A suggested donation of $10 per car is asked of each participant and 100% of the donations are returned to the community, Rowley said.
The show opens at 9 a.m.
Volunteer car enthusiasts with no cars entered will judge the show, she said. Other contests include a stereo sound competition at 9 a.m. and a remote-control car contest at 10:30 for children and adults at the park’s pump track.
A K-9 demonstration by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office is at noon Saturday, followed by the loudest-muffler competition at 12:30.
At 2 p.m., winners will line up and awards will be announced at 2:30 prior to the winners’ parade.
No pre-registration is needed. Just show up with your classic car early Saturday morning and look for the registration table. Find more information on Joe Mama’s Facebook page.