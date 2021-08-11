Joe Mama's Car Show commemorates founder Joe Skaug's love of classic cars

Obsessed with classic cars? Then don’t miss the 2021 Joe Mama’s Car Show on Saturday at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park, formerly known as North Park, in Jerome.

The 23rd annual event, one of the largest car shows in Idaho, returns this year without its founder, Joe Skaug, who died June 16 at 80.

“Joe’s family is still involved,” said Nicole Rowley, an active member of the Joe Mama board. “We’re making this his commemorative year.”

Either Joe’s wife or son will present the Founder’s Award trophy on Saturday, Rowley said.

“We’re going to put Joe’s first car on the plaque.”

Typically, between 400 and 600 classic-car owners register for the event every year, Rowley said. People come from all over the West to compete.

Between 3,000 to 5,000 people attend each year, hoping to see their dream car and to chat and reminisce with car owners.

“It’s free, family fun,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+3 Vintage Cars Shine at Joe Mama's Car Show Joe Mama's Car Show is "a chance for people to come relax, have a good time and be part of our show.”