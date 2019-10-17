{{featured_button_text}}
EllieMae Millenkamp

EllieMae Millenkamp performs on an episode of 'The Voice' that aired Tuesday.

 JUSTIN LUBIN PHOTO/NBC

JEROME — Magic Valley native EllieMae Millenkamp was eliminated during the Battle Round on NBC’s “The Voice.”

On Tuesday, Millenkamp battled Cali Wilson, a fellow member of Team Blake. The two sang Kelsea Ballerina’s “Miss Me More.” The duet was featured in a brief montage that ended with celebrity coach Blake Shelton choosing Wilson as the winner.

“Cali has plenty of attitude and personality. You’re a kickboxer. It’s becoming a part of who you are on stage,” Shelton said. “The winner of this battle is Cali.”

EllieMae Millenkamp

Cali Wilson, left, and EllieMae Millenkamp perform on an episode of 'The Voice' that aired Tuesday.

 JUSTIN LUBIN PHOTO/NBC

Millenkamp was born and raised in Jerome and played music at her local church. While attending college in Iowa, her friend convinced her to start recording music. She played at small coffee shops and in her church in Iowa.

Less than a year later, she was featured on “The Voice.”

“The Voice” reached out to Millenkamp while she was performing throughout Iowa, she said in a previous interview with the Times-News. Millenkamp has been a longtime fan of the show but never expected to be on it.

EllieMae Millenkamp

Cali Wilson, left, and EllieMae Millenkamp perform on an episode of 'The Voice' that aired Tuesday.

 JUSTIN LUBIN PHOTO/NBC

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments