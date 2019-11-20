TWIN FALLS — Jerome native EllieMae Millenkamp is returning to the Magic Valley after her appearance on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Millenkamp, a contest on season 17 of the popular game show, will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Yellow Brick Cafe.
There will be dinner and drink specials as well as a donation drive for Valley House Homeless Shelter. Canned or boxed goods, household items, cleaning supplies and personal care products are appreciated.
Millenkamp spoke with the Times-News about her time on “The Voice” and returning to her home state.
Times-News: What was your experience on “The Voice” like?
Millenkamp: My experience on “The Voice” was honestly life-changing. I never thought in a million years I would get the opportunity out of out 50,000 people to sing in front of Blake Shelton, Gwen Stafani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. Everyone who is a part of the show, from the coaches, the production team and the contestants, were all incredible and so nice. Being surrounded by so many other talented people really inspired me and made me want to get better. I learned a lot of valuable things on the show that I will continue to apply to my music career.
T-N: What was the most valuable thing you learned at your time there?
Millenkamp: There were many different things I learned and took home from the show, but the most valuable thing I learned was having confidence on stage and how to use that and be a strong singer. Darius Rucker told me I need to use my God-given talent.
I also have never taken voice or guitar lessons, so it was cool getting to work with a vocal coach and learn more about my voice. Also, all of the production and behind the scenes stuff was very interesting and I learned a lot about that side of the industry, too.
T-N: How does it feel coming back to the Magic Valley and playing music?
Millenkamp: It feels good. I always love coming home. The community has been so supportive and I am feeling very loved.
T-N: What’s your next step and where can people listen to your music?
Millenkamp: I want to continue to pursue music. After I graduate college, I plan on pursuing music full time. People can buy or stream my music on all musical platforms — Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, etc. —under my artist name EllieMae. You can also keep up with shows and my life on Facebook and Instagram, @elliemaemillenkamp.
