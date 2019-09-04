TWIN FALLS —
Jenks Family Grill just celebrated 30 years serving up food at the Twin Falls County Fair.
They serve up tasty burgers and will fry almost anything, and put onions on just about everything. There is a menu dedicated to how many onions one would like on their food with the options being: formal (over the top), casual (average amount), bikini (very little) or naked (no onions).
The business has been owned and operated by Dallas and DeeAnn Jenks for 30 years. Working at the fair requires long days in unrelenting heat but the customers are why they keep coming back for more.
Visit the Jenks Family Grill Facebook page to find where they will be next.
How has Jenks Family Grill changed in the 30 years of business?
DeeAnn Jenks: The first year my husband and I ran it. We just served smoked sausage and soda. That’s all we sold for the first five years. That kind of dropped in popularity so we started making burgers.
It’s grown and grown since then.
The next year our kids started working the stand too. Their cousins and friends joined in. Now we’ve got our grandkids working.
Are there any other stands that have been at the Twin Falls County Fair as long as Jenks Family Grill?
DeeAnn Jenks: I think Pop’s Cooler is on the third generation.
We have our kids who want to keep this going. We’re getting old now.
Where can people catch Jenks Family Grill next?
DeeAnn Jenks: We do smaller events and catering. At the fair, that’s where you can get everything but every other event we have a simpler set up.
Usually, after the fair we are dead tired but we love doing it. We might be at the Thousand Springs Art Festival this year.
Is there anything else that you would like to add?
DeeAnn Jenks: We’ve done the same thing for 30 years. It’s been good for our family. It’s helped give our kids work experience.
We just want to thank the Magic Valley for 30 years. We see people that we only see here. We’ve got some really loyal customers.
