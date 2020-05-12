Jazz on the Canyon canceled
Jazz on the Canyon Rim

Mike Warren plays the drums with Jim Mair in the background as they perform during Jazz on the Canyon Rim in July 2012 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH • TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The 2020 Jazz on the Canyon event has been canceled.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have come to this decision, but in a time of uncertainty we feel as though this is the best choice in order to keep all of our supporters safe and healthy. We look forward to the 2021 Jazz on the Canyon event," a statement released by Stephanie Hudson, executive director of the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation, said.

Money from the event goes to the education foundation, the College of Southern Idaho’s Summer Band Experience and the Magic Valley Arts Council.

