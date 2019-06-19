TWIN FALLS — Nothing pairs better with a summer evening than Jazz and Wine at Windsor’s Nursery.
Back by popular demand, the event will kick off Jazz on the Canyon events from 6 to 8 p.m. June 26 at 3796 N. 3386 E., Kimberly. Staged under lush trees, the occasion will feature buoyant music by the Burley High School Big Band and the Michael Frew Guitar Quintet. Enjoy refreshing wines in your souvenir wine glass and delicious hors d’oeuvres by Karen’s Catering. Tickets are $50 per person.
The fun will continue at 6 p.m. June 27 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, with the 19th annual Jazz on the Canyon. An evening high above the Snake River Canyon will invite you to brush off your dance shoes in preparation for a festive time of vibrant conversation, lively music and exquisite food from Elevation 486. Featured performers will be the Crescent Super Band who has played with groups such as the Dave Matthews Band, Journey, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Tower of Power, Journey, the Rolling Stones and the Saturday Night Live Band. Chris Cawtha’s Cawth Drops will open for the band. Tickets are $75 per person or $600 for a table of eight.
Only a small number of tickets are available for each night so reserve them early by calling 208-734-2787 or 208-733-5400.
Jazz on the Canyon events will support the College of Southern Idaho’s Music Fest summer camp, the Twin Falls Education Foundation and the Magic Valley Arts Council’s music education outreach.
