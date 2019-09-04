{{featured_button_text}}

JARBIDGE, Nev. — The Jarbidge Arts Council will host its 2019 Food and Wine Walk from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in historic Jarbidge, Nevada. The event will start in the Community Hall on Main Street.

The cost is $25. For more information, call 208-841-0106 or 208-749-4252.

