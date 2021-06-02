It's time for some music: City band's free summer concerts return

The Twin Falls Municipal Band is composed of 45-60 musicians — including members and non-members — at any one time and is overseen by Thomsen. After two years of playing with the band, non-member musicians are eligible to be voted in as members for the next year.

Thomsen was raised in Twin Falls, graduating from Twin Falls High School before attending Boise State University for music education. After fulfilling her dream of teaching music in Montana, she returned to southern Idaho where her former music teacher, Ted Hadley, was stepping down as director of the Twin Falls Municipal Band.

“When he was ready to retire, he gave me a call, and I got the job,” Thomsen recalled. “It’s been a good fit for me.”

After graduating, Thomsen received an invitation to play with the band and took them up on the offer. She has been playing with the band since 2009, even meeting her husband while working with the group.

Thomsen has also been teaching music at Canyon Ridge High School and Robert Stuart Middle School for seven years.

“I’m really lucky to be at the schools I’m at because we were still able to do performances [during COVID-19],” she said. “They let us play.”