It's fair and rodeo time for most counties; one county goes virtual

“We hope to have a lot of really great displays,” Smith said. “We’ve seen a lot of improvement over the past years.”

Lawnmower races, sponsored local fire departments, will be held at 6 p.m. July 27, followed by a free concert at 7 p.m. July 28. A Dutch-oven cobbler and ice cream social, and a Lions Club barbecue will be held July 29.

Junior rodeos will be held at 7 p.m. on July 29 and 30, and open rodeos will start at 7:30 on July 31 and Aug. 1.

“We want people to come out and enjoy the fair,” Smith said. “Hand-sanitizer stations will be available.”

Whether fairgoers choose to wear a mask or not, “it’s important for the community to come out and support the youth in their 4-H and FFA projects.”

‘100 Years of Fair: Balloons, Saloons and Rocking Tunes’

The Jerome County Fair and Rodeo at 205 N. Fir St. in Jerome runs Aug. 10-15.

Three days of exciting PRCA rodeo will prime the crowd for the usual carnival, parade and 4-H shows, while country artist Ned LeDoux will entertain at 7 p.m. Aug. 13.