TWIN FALLS — A few Magic Valley dancers and their instructors shared their thoughts about their art in a Q&A with the Times-News:
If you could let the Magic Valley know one thing about dancing, what would it be?
Julie Wright-Leggett, owner of Julie’s Jazzworks Dance Studio: "Dancers have to be disciplined, but there’s creativity involved."
Cooper Wiggin, 12, dance student at Ovation Performing Arts: "I try to encourage other boys to join. People are judgmental, but I do it because I like to."
Christa Matthews, owner of En Pointe Dance Academy: "I have watched timid dancers come out of their shell and grow up learning discipline, strength, grace, poise and a sense of confidence that they carry on with them throughout life."
Eliana Perotto, 16, student at Nielsen School of Dance: "It takes a lot of hard work. What people don’t see is us practicing for hours. But that’s the thing that you look back fondly on."
Jazlyn Nielsen-Wilson, dance teacher at Nielsen School of Dance: "I wish that people could see the amount of hard work that goes into our routines. It’s so much more than just dancing. You get to express yourself. I’ve seen dance affect and change lives."
Keesha Olander, dance instructor with the College of Southern Idaho: "I try to make sure that my class is a non-judgmental zone where anyone can feel free to move their body. But I stress that you are going to feel awkward. Your body is moving in new ways. You need to allow yourself to fail."
How has dance changed in the Magic Valley from the start of your career to now?
Wright-Leggett: "In the time I’ve been here, I’ve seen some students who I taught open up their own studios. It makes me really proud to see that."
Kiah Carpenter, dance director at Ovation Performing Arts: "It’s exploded. Ovation is going on four years now and we have 100 kids who come here. When I was growing up dance was big, but you didn’t pursue a career. When I was young, you could only do commercial or concert dance. Now there are more options for careers. Dance is everywhere now. Students are coming in with new ideas because of TV and videos on YouTube."
Nielsen-Wilson: "When my grandma started the dance studio, there was one other studio. The dance scene was so tiny here. Now it’s blossomed into many dance studios just in town. It’s becoming a more popular pastime."
Olander: "...I was surprised with how commercialized dance had become. So many universities have dance as a major now. Even CSI has a dance program. It’s a growing career that is being recognized in my hometown, which feels good."
What got you into dance?
Wright-Leggett: "I grew up dancing in Utah. I danced for the Utah Jazz, which led to some national commercials. I got married and moved to a cattle ranch in the middle of nowhere. That was fine for a couple of years, and it led me onward to start a dance studio in Wells, Nevada."
Wiggin: "It all started when I saw my younger sister dancing, and I thought to myself that it looked like so much fun. I was afraid everyone would be sexist about it, but I’ve been at Ovation for three years now."
Carpenter: "I started when I was three years old. I took classes in Virginia, Twin Falls and Utah. When I was young and told my dad that I would pursue dance, he was not happy. My dad was practical, but I just wanted to be happy with what I did."
Matthews: "Dance has always been a part of my life, since starting at the age of three. I grew up dancing and also danced and taught classes while in college at BYU Provo and Utah State University. I have been the assistant advisor/choreographer for the past 25 years for Declo High School 'Sting' Dance team."
Perotto: "I was born and raised in Twin Falls. I started at Ovation when I was seven years old, and I’ve been here since."
What’s a misconception about dance that drives you crazy?
Wiggin: "A lot of people think that dancing is just about being cute, but dance can be sad and it can tell a story."
Qiansunya: "That it’s easy to perform in front of people. I’m shy, and it’s hard doing something new."
TWIN FALLS — Instructors say there's never been a better time to become a dancer.
