Is the Albion Normal School really haunted?

In 2017, former campus caretaker John Kay Powell, of Albion, told the Times-News that while many people focus their paranormal interest on Comish Hall, his most chilling encounter happened during the day while he was mowing the lawn at Miller Hall, before the Mortensens owned the campus.

There was a horizontal pipe coming out of the building that could be hooked to an irrigation hose. As he was mowing the lawn, he said, the pipe slid out from the wall another two-feet.

“The building was all boarded up at the time and I though there must be some kids in there,” Powell said. “So I got off the riding lawnmower to check, but all the doors were locked.”

“It was just a ghost I guess,” he said.

Powell said during WWII all the young men were at war, and Miller Hall, which was the men’s dormitory at the school for teachers, was boarded up and used as a Halloween spook alley.

In 2017 Troy Mortensen told a story of when they first bought the buildings and an excavator operator saw a young girl in the windows of one of the buildings.

“He wouldn’t go into the building,” Mortensen said.