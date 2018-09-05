Subscribe for 33¢ / day

KETCHUM — Forest service specialist John Shelly will lead a walk to one of the largest ponderosa pines in the area from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15. Meet at Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road, four miles south of Ketchum.

Participants will help measure the tree, and findings will be submitted to the Idaho Big Tree Program. Bring suitable outerwear, water and lunch.

The event is free, in partnership with the Idaho Native Plant Society.

For more information, go to sbgarden.org.

