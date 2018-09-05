KETCHUM — Forest service specialist John Shelly will lead a walk to one of the largest ponderosa pines in the area from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15. Meet at Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road, four miles south of Ketchum.
Participants will help measure the tree, and findings will be submitted to the Idaho Big Tree Program. Bring suitable outerwear, water and lunch.
The event is free, in partnership with the Idaho Native Plant Society.
For more information, go to sbgarden.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.